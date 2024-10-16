VIDEO: Florida linemen wade in waist-deep water to restore power after Hurricane Milton

Florida linemen have been working around the clock to restore power to residents across the Bay Area after Hurricane Milton. Almost a week after the storm slammed into the state, thousands are still without power.

The Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative shared the grueling conditions their linemen were enduring on Tuesday in Brooksville. According to the energy company, linemen were wading in waist-deep water to restore power to just two members.

"The conditions our linemen are facing are challenging, but their dedication is unwavering," said the company on Facebook.

