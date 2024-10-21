Woman accused of breaking into home after Hurricane Milton faces a judge

A Hillsborough County judge ordered a Tampa woman held in jail until her trial after she was accused of burglarizing the home of a Hurricane Milton evacuee.

During Jennifer Wecal's court appearance Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Detective Matthew Gaither testified Wecal knew her neighbor had evacuated as Milton approached and, after the storm passed, broke into the neighbor's home.

Gaither said a witness, when asking Wecal what she was doing, reported Wecal said she worked for the government and appeared to be taking pictures around the home. But that witness also noticed Wecal was taking items out of the home and loading them into a car.

Gaither testified witnesses identified Wecal as the suspect after he spotted her walking around the neighborhood.

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said, because the alleged burglary happened during a state of emergency, Wecal could face up to 30 years in prison, which is twice the maximum length of a typical burglary charge.

"She knew that the resident was not home, and she went in and stole not only jewelry and watches and purses, but also a gun. And when she was caught, she had illegal drugs on her, including fentanyl," Lopez said. "The community is safer for having this woman behind bars during the pendency of the case."

Wecal has been arrested several other times and her charges included grand theft, petit theft and drug possession.

