Woman accused of stealing more than $100K from employer to fund 'lavish lifestyle'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A woman is facing felony charges after an investigation showed she stole more than $100,000 while handling payroll for her employer, according to Pinellas Park police.

According to police, Cherie Carter worked for Bay Area Orthopaedic Specialists and began paying herself additional money on top of her regular salary in 2022, totaling $138,000 by the time the investigation began in March of this year.

Mugshot courtesy: Pinellas County Jail

Detectives also say an additional $70,000 in cash deposits were unaccounted for, adding the funds were used to finance a "lavish lifestyle."

Carter was arrested Wednesday and faces a charge of scheme to defraud.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter