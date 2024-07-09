Woman arrested after admitting to making online death threats against Gov. DeSantis: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A woman is facing charges after she admitted to making death threats online against Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO said Danyele Callaway, 20, made "life-threatening statements" on the governor's website while submitting a request for an in-person meeting.

Callaway has had several previous encounters with law enforcement and public servants, including battery and domestic violence arrests along with anti-government statements, the sheriff's office said.

Mugshot courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said she confessed to the online threats during a mental health evaluation at her home Tuesday morning.

Callaway faces charges of making a written or electronic threat to kill or inflict bodily injury.

