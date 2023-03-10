Woman arrested after falling asleep in car with gun in lap, meth in backpack

article

A woman is facing drug charges after deputies say she fell asleep in her car at a gas pump in Brooksville with a firearm in her lap.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 7170 Barclay Avenue in Brooksville when he saw a suspicious vehicle at the fuel pumps.

A gas station employee told the deputy that the vehicle had been at the pump for more than 45 minutes.

The deputy said when they approached the vehicle, 30-year-old Nicole Pellikan was asleep in the driver’s seat with a firearm in her lap.

The deputy also saw two glass smoking pipes that are often used for narcotics.

Pellikan was removed from the vehicle and investigators found a backpack with her driver’s license and a baggie with 20 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Deputies say Pellikan did possess a valid concealed weapon permit.

Pellikan was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment.