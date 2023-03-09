Why are fewer tipsters calling Crime Stoppers?

Would you turn down free money? Crime Stoppers says more, and more people are leaving reward money behind.

Crime Stoppers is reporting a curious trend that is happening locally and across the country.

Fewer tipsters are actually claiming the reward money that they are offered, leaving many to wonder why.

"I don’t know if we are ever going to know that answer honestly," Kelly McLaren, of Southeastern USA Crime Stoppers told FOX 13.

It might be that people are just more willing to help for the sake of doing the right thing with nothing in return. It also could be that people want criminals to get caught but they don’t want to get too involved for fear of losing their anonymity. That’s won’t happen according to Crime Stoppers.

The calls that come in locally to Crime Stoppers are farmed to an out-of-state call center.

"So, we never talk to a tipster," explained Mike Butler, who heads up Heartland Crime Stoppers, which covers Polk, Highlands, and Hardee Counties. "We don’t want to talk to a tipster because we would have a chance of knowing who they are, and we don’t want to know who they are."

Along with that, callers never give their names or any identifying information. Instead, they are given a unique number, which they take to the bank and get paid in cash.

Anyone with a tip for Crime Stoppers, can dial 1 800 226 TIPS or press **TIPS.