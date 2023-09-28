Woman suing Disney World after ride down water slide leads to injuries caused by 'painful wedgie'

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Disney World after a ride down the Humunga Kowabunga at the Typhoon Lagoon park led to an injurious wedgie that landed her in the hospital, court records show.

The woman is suing Disney for over $50,000 after a 30th birthday trip to Orlando went terribly wrong.

In October 2019, the woman, her mother, and her young daughter rode the Humunga Kowabunga water slide.

The lawsuit states the woman "assumed the appropriate position to ride the slide as instructed."

As she neared the end of the slide, her body lifted up and became airborne and she was slammed downward against the slide, her attorney states.

The impact caused the woman's clothing to be "painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her," according to the lawsuit.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then taken to another hospital for the repair of her "gynecologic" injuries.

Her attorney states that had the woman been warned by Disney that there was a risk of using the slide with the swimwear she had – she would not have ridden the ride.

The suit was filed Wednesday in Orange County.