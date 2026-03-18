Polk County honors fallen Army Maj. Cody Khork as remains return to Lakeland airport

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The Brief U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Cody Khork returned home to Polk County, where a procession and full honors marked the transfer of his remains at Lakeland Linder International Airport. Khork, who was killed in a drone attack in Kuwait, was posthumously promoted and awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Action badge, with family and community members honoring his service. Law enforcement escorted his remains to Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Winter Haven, with funeral services planned before his burial at Bushnell National Cemetery in Sumter County.



A Bay Area hero who lost his life while serving in the Middle East is now back home in Polk County.

What we know:

A procession was held for U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Cody Khork Wednesday afternoon after his remains were transferred from a small charter jet to a hearse at Lakeland Linder International Airport.

PREVIOUS: Major Cody Khork to return home to Polk County Wednesday, community prepares to honor fallen soldier

Maj. Khork's small jet landed around 1 p.m. at the airport, and it was greeted by fire truck engines displaying a giant American flag and airport truck engines performing a water cannon salute.

There was also a law enforcement motorcade with a parade of red and blue flashing lights.

An American flag was laid over Khork's casket, and his family was present while his remains were transferred from the plane to the hearse.

The backstory:

Khork was killed in a drone attack in Kuwait the day after the U.S. and Israel launched a military strike against Iran.

READ: Local expert weighs in on military plane crash tied to MacDill Airforce Base that killed 6 service members

Khork was just posthumously promoted from captain to major. His loved ones have said his promotion to major is more than a formal recognition — calling it a reflection of his service, leadership and commitment to the nation.

Khork was also awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Action badge.

Big picture view:

There were some community members lined up along the start of the procession route, holding American flags and their hands over their hearts.

"The importance of always honoring or remembering our vets and our fallen. My dad was in Vietnam, so we've always been around that, so we felt like it was important to show him, to honor them when they come home because it was a huge sacrifice he gave for our country," Kristen Kilborn, a Mulberry resident, said.

READ: MacDill Air Force Base announces the loss of three members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and other partnering agencies helped escort Khork's remains from the airport to Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Winter Haven.

"Without showing him how much we respect him or her, what would we have for the nation? We wouldn't be so strong," Caydee Brigman, a Polk County resident, said. "That's what we need to show our generation — that we are stronger together."

What's next:

Funeral services will be held this weekend, and then on Monday, Khork will be escorted to Bushnell National Cemetery in Sumter County for his final resting place.