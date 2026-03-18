Woman escapes from men accused of kidnapping and battering her in Hillsborough County: HCSO

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The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said three men have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping. The sheriff’s office did not reveal where the kidnapping happened or where the victim was taken and held against her will. Investigators said the woman managed to escape and get help.



Three men are accused of kidnapping a woman, battering her and holding her against her will in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the kidnapping was reported on Monday around 6 a.m. in Hillsborough County.

Investigators said the victim told them that after being approached by Dalberto Mena Schueg, 35, and Brayan Parada Balboa, 21, they forced her into a vehicle against her will.

The suspects, according to investigators, took the woman to a location in Hillsborough County and battered her.

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Balboa and Danilo Maturell Coasta, 25, are accused of holding the victim at that location for several hours.

Investigators added that the woman had visible injuries.

The woman escaped and got help.

Dig deeper:

The three suspects were arrested on Monday.

Schueg is facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness and simple battery (domestic violence).

Balboa was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness and simple battery.

Coasta has been charged with false imprisonment.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office did not reveal where the kidnapping happened or where the victim was taken and held against her will.

It is also unclear how the victim escaped and if she knew the suspects.

What they're saying:

"This was a violent and deeply concerning incident that put a victim’s life at serious risk, but thanks to the swift response and relentless work of our deputies, those responsible are now in custody," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let this serve as a clear message: if you commit violent crimes in our community, you will be found, and you will be held fully accountable. We will continue to stand with victims and ensure their safety remains our top priority."