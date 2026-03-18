MacDill Air Force Base on high alert after suspicious package scare: what ‘FPCON Charlie’ means
TAMPA - MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa ramped up security Tuesday, moving to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie.
That’s a significant step up. It’s used when military officials believe a threat could be likely.
What we know:
The change comes a day after crews found a suspicious package Monday morning near the Dale Mabry Gate visitor center.
Base officials say someone reported the package around 11:20 a.m. First responders quickly blocked off the area and redirected traffic to the Bayshore Gate.
That disruption lasted several hours. Authorities cleared the scene just before 5 p.m. and reopened normal operations.
What we don't know:
The FBI is still investigating.
Officials haven’t said what was inside the package or whether it posed a real threat.
FPCON Charlie is one of five military threat levels, just below the highest level, Delta.
At this level, security tightens across the base:
- More ID checks
- Fewer open gates
- More security forces on site
- People heading onto the base should expect delays and longer lines.
What they're saying:
MacDill leaders are urging everyone on base to stay alert. "All personnel should remain vigilant, follow the direction of security forces, and report any suspicious activity immediately," the base said.
MacDill Air Force Base plays a major role in U.S. military operations.
It’s home to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command — making any shift in security posture especially important.
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What's next:
Base officials say conditions could change as the investigation continues.
They plan to share updates as soon as new information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this story comes from MacDill Air Force Base officials and statements released following the incident, along with details from the FBI investigation.