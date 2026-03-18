MacDill Air Force Base on high alert after suspicious package scare: what ‘FPCON Charlie’ means

The Brief MacDill Air Force Base is now under heightened security after a suspicious package scare. The base moved to FPCON Charlie, signaling officials believe a threat could be likely. The FBI is still investigating, and base leaders warn of delays and tighter security at the gates.



MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa ramped up security Tuesday, moving to Force Protection Condition (FPCON) Charlie.

That’s a significant step up. It’s used when military officials believe a threat could be likely.

What we know:

The change comes a day after crews found a suspicious package Monday morning near the Dale Mabry Gate visitor center.

Base officials say someone reported the package around 11:20 a.m. First responders quickly blocked off the area and redirected traffic to the Bayshore Gate.

That disruption lasted several hours. Authorities cleared the scene just before 5 p.m. and reopened normal operations.

What we don't know:

The FBI is still investigating.

Officials haven’t said what was inside the package or whether it posed a real threat.

FPCON Charlie is one of five military threat levels, just below the highest level, Delta.

At this level, security tightens across the base:

More ID checks

Fewer open gates

More security forces on site

People heading onto the base should expect delays and longer lines.

What they're saying:

MacDill leaders are urging everyone on base to stay alert. "All personnel should remain vigilant, follow the direction of security forces, and report any suspicious activity immediately," the base said.

MacDill Air Force Base plays a major role in U.S. military operations.

It’s home to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command — making any shift in security posture especially important.

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What's next:

Base officials say conditions could change as the investigation continues.

They plan to share updates as soon as new information becomes available.