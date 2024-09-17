World's rarest sea turtle species setting new records in Florida during 2024 nesting season

The world's most threatened sea turtle species is setting new records for nesting in the Sunshine State, according to recent numbers.

The Kemp's Ridley Turtle, named after a fisherman from Key West, is both the rarest and smallest sea turtle in the world, measuring only about two feet in length and weighing 70 to 100 pounds, according to NOAA Fisheries.

As sea turtle nesting season winds down, officials with the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute are compiling numbers on the activity in Florida.

They say 2024 is shaping up to be a record-breaking year for Kemp's Ridley nests, with 24 already in the season compared to 10 in 2023 and 8 in 2022.

Experts say that while 24 nests might not seem overly impressive, it's a pretty big deal for the Kemp's Ridley, who mainly nests in the Western Gulf of Mexico.

These turtles are also rare for routinely nesting during the day.

In addition to 2024 being a good nesting season for the Kemp's Ridley, loggerheads and leatherbacks have also reported high numbers in Florida. Green turtles have seen a major dip, but FWC says this is to be expected after their record-breaking numbers in 2023.

