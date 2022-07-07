Pinellas deputies rescue lost sea turtle hatchlings found wandering at St. Pete Beach hotel property
Several Pinellas deputies came to the rescue of sea turtle hatchlings that had gotten lost while trying to find their way to the Gulf – and instead wandered onto the property of a St. Pete Beach hotel. They found baby sea turtles in the hotel pool, the bushes, the bathroom, and even the storm drain.
More than 50 sea turtles rescued after getting stranded due to artificial lights
A nest of baby sea turtles in Indian Shores got lost on their way to the ocean this week, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium rescued and returned 50 of them back to sea.
Manatee sheriff's sergeant, Bradenton Beach police rescue lost baby sea turtles, release them into Gulf
Law enforcement officers in Bradenton Beach came together to rescue a group of lost baby sea turtles heading away from the water and into a parking lot.
TikTok trend threatens safety of sea turtles on Bay Area beaches
A new TikTok trend may be harming baby sea turtles trying to make their way into the water.
Turtle nesting season brings in record-breaking numbers, Mote Marine says
Mote Marine said this turtle nesting season was record-breaking. So far, preliminary counts show there were more than 4,000 nests along the beaches from Longboat Key through Venice, which is almost 1,000 more than last year.
Key West police help rescue lost baby sea turtles, lead them to the ocean
An officer in Key West came to the rescue of lost sea turtle hatchlings heading toward city lights instead of the ocean. After the tiny hatchlings could be seen trekking across the wooden decking of a closed restaurant, the officer gathered the turtles and brought them back to the water's edge so they could swim safely out to sea.
Video: Florida beachgoers confront man standing on top of protected sea turtle eggs in nesting area
Police in South Florida arrested a man who was caught on camera standing inside a protected sea turtle nesting area. The man reportedly chose the cordoned-off spot on Miami Beach as his place to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July – despite a number of beachgoers confronting him, telling him that what he was doing was illegal.