Key West police help rescue lost baby sea turtles, lead them to the ocean

An officer in Key West came to the rescue of lost sea turtle hatchlings heading toward city lights instead of the ocean. After the tiny hatchlings could be seen trekking across the wooden decking of a closed restaurant, the officer gathered the turtles and brought them back to the water's edge so they could swim safely out to sea.