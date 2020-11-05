Wrong-way driver crashes head-on into another vehicle, seriously injuring 2 in St. Pete: FHP

Two drivers, including one who was driving in the wrong direction, were seriously injured after both vehicles crashed head-on in St. Petersburg, trooper said.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a 29-year-old man from New Port Richey was heading west in the eastbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard near Terminal Boulevard. The intersection is near the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Around 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, the second driver, a 48-year-old man from St. Pete, was traveling west on Roosevelt Blvd. and both vehicles crashed into each other.

Troopers said it's likely the wrong-way driver was impaired and charges are pending.

Both drivers, who were both wearing seatbelts, had serious injuries. Neither were identified by FHP.

