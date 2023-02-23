Wrong-way driver crashes into others on Interstate 75 in Sarasota

Two vehicles were hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 75 in Sarasota.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Laurel Road. A 69-year-old Port Charlotte man was going against southbound traffic and collided with an SUV driven by a 50-year-old North Port woman.

A teen girl and a 21-year-old male were also in the SUV. They suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the van hit the front of the SUV, then hit a car behind the SUV. Three females from St. Petersburg were in the car and were not hurt.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Editor's note: This story previously stated a teen girl died in the crash, however there were no fatalities.