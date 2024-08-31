Ybor City restaurant honors area's longstanding heritage

It's on 7th Avenue in Ybor, but it's not a bar. Bread on the Bay is a sandwicheria, a creative space for a true taste of the culinary culture of the community.

"I think the Cuban sandwich is a big deal when it comes to Ybor City, just because of the history," admitted owner Chris Rodriguez.

The business has been around for a few years and they've thrived in the culture that is the Latin and Italian mixture of Ybor.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"There's two different versions of the Cuban sandwich," stated Rodriguez, "If you go to Miami, there's no salami in the Cuban sandwiches. But in Tampa Bay, we do put salami in the Cuban sandwiches; and I think it gives it that Italian twist on it."

With the Cuban sandwich as a base to build on, the business also sells breakfast and lunch offerings with a nod to the heritage of Ybor.

"We offer a variety of different things: fresh coffee, sandwiches, flatbread pizzas, wraps, pastries and it's just, you know, a whole lot of different things with lots of flavor," said Rodriguez, "When people come in here they have high expectations. The moment they take a bite of that Cuban sandwich, every single person that has come in here has said that ‘this is the best Cuban sandwich they have ever tasted.’"

To experience their food for yourself, you can visit Bread on the Bay at 951 East 7th Avenue in Ybor City. You will find their hours and their menu here.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: