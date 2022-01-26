'You've got cancer': Bay Area author writes guide for what to do after diagnosis

FOX 13’s Linda Hurtado is highlighting books and authors who are making a difference. In this edition of "Tampa Bay Reads," Hurtado features a book by a fellow cancer survivor who advocates and organizes for those battling breast cancer.

Peggy Sherry’s work, including her book "Breast Cancer: Tips and Tricks from Two Survivors," helps patients navigate the emotional journey of fighting breast cancer.

Sherry is the leader of Faces of Courage, a non-profit helping Bay Area women diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she’s written a step-by-step guide on what happens after you hear the words "you’ve got cancer."

A downloadable version of Sherry’s book is available for free to cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers, through the website www.FacesofCourage.org. It is also available to purchase for Kindle devices and on paperback.