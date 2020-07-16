Zappos sells single shoes and different-sized pairs for first time

article

Zappos is changing the way it sells shoes.

On Tuesday, the company -- owned by Amazon -- launched a new program, the “Single and Different Size Shoes Test,” which will allow customers to buy single shoes or a pair of shoes in two different sizes online.

The company said shoppers have been asking for the new options for years, but the requests grew stronger in 2017 when it launched its Zappos Adaptive site, where it sells clothing and shoes that are easier to put on or take off for people with ranging abilities.

The program is launching with a few brands, including Nike, BILLY Footwear, Converse, Stride Rite, PLAE and New Balance, according to a press release.

The program will start with about 80 styles and colors. According to the release, Zappos hopes to expand and include more brands, styles and colors in the future.

Single shoes will be available for toddlers all the way up to men’s size 18 and women’s size 13, according to the FAQ page. Individual shoes will cost between $17.50 and $85, the release said.

According to the company’s FAQ page, customers can also buy mismatched shoes -- but if they’re different styles, the shoes may fit differently and have different prices, Zappos warned.

The company’s website did not specify how long the test would run. Zappos will also continue to sell pairs of shoes in the same size on its website.

“The Single and Different Size Shoes Test Program is very close to our hearts – we wanted our community to know that we heard them, and continue to listen and innovate based on their needs and wants,” Dana Zumbo, Zappos Adaptive’s business development manager, said in a statement.

“Customer service is our number one goal, and we're endlessly committed to ensuring that everyone feels comfortable and confident in their own shoe or shoes,” Zumbo added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

