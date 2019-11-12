Bucs release former first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves

article

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday they have waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves.

"After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Coach Arians and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change,” Jason Licht, the team’s general manger, said in a statement. “We are disappointed that it did not work out here for Vernon and we wish him continued success moving forward."

Hargreaves was a Wharton High School graduate. He was drafted by the Bucs in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft.

He started all nine games of the 2019 regular season and had 40 tackles, one interception, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Head coach Bruce Arians benched Hargreaves during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals because “he didn’t look like h was hustling to go in for a tackle,” Arians said that day.