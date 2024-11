Jets use balanced scoring attack in 7-4 victory over the Lightning

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Dylan Samberg scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti added empty-net goals for the Jets, who lead the NHL with 22 points this season.

It was a milestone goal for Ehlers, who became the highest-scoring Danish NHLer of all time with 474 points.

Alex Iafallo, Mark Scheifele, Logan Stanley and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Jets.

Nikita Kucherov, Mitchell Chaffee, Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel replied for Tampa Bay.

Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. Jonas Johansson stopped 27 shots for Tampa Bay.

Takeaways

The Lightning gave the Jets all they could handle. Kucherov had a two-point effort, including his 10th goal of the season.

The Jets keep showing resilience. The Lightning jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but Winnipeg pulled even early in the second period and never trailed from there.

Key moment

Stanley laid out a crunching, open-ice bodycheck on Luke Glendening early in the third period. Zemgus Girgensons responded by fighting Stanley, but was given an instigator penalty, fighting major and misconduct. Winnipeg scored on the ensuing power play.

Key stat

Winnipeg outshot Tampa Bay 34-30.

Up Next

The Lightning wrap up a four-game road trip in St. Louis on Tuesday, while the Jets host Utah on Tuesday.

