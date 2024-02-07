NFL stars of tomorrow prepare for Draft in Tampa

Every year during this time, some of the top college prospects from around the country come to Tampa to begin their preparations for the NFL Draft at the House of Athlete.

They are the NFL's stars of the future – some whose names you'll hear called early come Draft Day.

Alabama's Terrion Arnold is the top-rated cornerback in the country, and there's recently crowned National Champion and Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson. The two are a little over a month removed from facing each other in the College Football Playoff.

Now, they're on the same field again working towards the same purpose with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Yo Murphy, who has helped numerous college prospects prepare for the next level of football.

"It's kind of crazy, because it shows what football does for you," Arnold told FOX 13 Sports. "I never thought I'd be out here, and the next thing Roman show up after the National Championship, and he's training with me. That speaks about a relationship. He's a great guy. Has a great attitude. He pushes me, and I believe I push him also."

Wilson has bragging rights after winning the National Championship, but it's Arnold that is expected to be drafted first, projected to go in the Top 12. Wilson, however, saw his draft stock rise after putting on a show at the Senior Bowl, standing out among some of the best receivers in the country – a fraternity that he's now apart of.

"I consider them like family now," Wilson said. "Just the experience to be out there and be around great dudes, be able to compete, that's really what it was about. Just go out there and do good. It's another blessing in my life that I can check off."

It's been a whirlwind month for Wilson, who has come a long way from Hawaii. He had an interesting life growing up in Maui.

His freshman year in high school, Wilson would have to wake up at 3:30 a.m. His father, who was a pilot, would fly him to another island to go to high school, so he could play football for one of the best programs in Hawaii.

"That was crazy just flying to school for part of my life," Wilson said. "At times, I really hated it. I didn't like it all. I look back at it, and it was a real blessing in my life. I got to live life from a different perspective. That certain kids don't get to grow up on."

Both Wilson and Arnold's lives are about to change again. They're just a few months away from achieving their lifelong dream of making it to the NFL.

"This is a lot," Wilson said. "I used to pray for this. I used to go out and literally and think our days, like now and I'm living it."

"The NFL is full of a bunch of ‘dawgs,’" Arnold said. "I consider myself an ‘alpha-dawg.’ So, it's amazing to be out here to be with a lot more ‘alpha-dawgs,’ just going out there and trying to ge the bone."