USF Bulls on a record run under first year head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim

The University of South Florida's head basketball coach Amir Abdur Rahim has had a belief in his team after watching the relationships develop back during the summer. But, not until the Bulls dropped a third straight game in early December did he see that he had the makings of something special.

"I remember saying to my wife, I said 'we've got a chance to be pretty good,'" Abdur-Rahim told FOX 13 Sports. "We got a chance pretty good, and I guess I was right."

Right indeed. From that point, the Bulls rolled off six straight wins starting with a 16-point victory over Florida State. They've lost just once since December 2 going 13-1.

Coach believed in the guys, but Chris Youngblood, who came to USF with Coach Rahim from Kennisaw State, wasn't sure it would happen this quickly.

"No, I wasn't focused on how quickly it was going to come together," Youngblood said. "I was just taking it day by day. Just building a culture and then when you do that. Take it day by day. Put one foot in front of the other. That's usually how it works out."

Youngblood saw first hand the leader and mentor his coach was. He was a starter on Kennesaw State's first NCAA Tournament appearance just a year ago.

Following his coach to Tampa for his senior year shows the trust he has in him, and how would he describe Coach Abdur-Rahim?

"He's one of a kind," Youngblood said. "He's more than a coach. He's a life leader and good leadership that I can just look at every day. Like this is how it should be when I get older. Maybe when I have kids. Maybe when I want to coach or whatever I want to do, its life. He shows you how to lead."

Just after taking the head coach job at USF, before flying from Atlanta to Tampa, Coach Abdur-Rahim's picked up his phone on the flight and called one of three remaining players from last year's Bulls team, Selton Miguel.

"It was probably 12-1 in the morning, a number from Atlanta," Miguel said. "I was like 'who's this?' I was like (disguising his voice) I was like a deep voice. Sorry, I didn't know who it was. He was like, I know what player you are. Things like that, make sure you don't leave. It's going to be a good and special year for us if you stay. I trust him."

Miguel started just half of the games a year ago, and under Abdur-Rahim, he's made just five starts, but is averaging the second most minutes per game and points, while leading the team in field goals made.

Miguel is key to the Bulls success.

"If somebody asked me today who is the MVP of your team," Abdur-Rahim. "For as well as Kasean Prior has played, for as well as Chris [Youngblood] has played I'd say Selton Miguel, and I'm saying it in front of Chris Youngblood. He's been everything, because in a environment and in a world where everything is so individualized for these guys. He hits me on my chest. 'Coach, I trust you whatever you want.'"

It's a team that has come together quickly, buying in to Coach Abdur-Rahim's winning philosophy.