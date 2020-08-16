Rays-Jays halted by rain; finish Sunday, then 7-inning game

The Toronto Blue Jays had their game against Tampa Bay suspended in the fourth inning because of rain, a hazard of playing in their temporary outdoor home in Buffalo.

Play was called at Sahlen Field with the Blue Jays about to bat in the fourth inning and trailing 1-0.

The Rays and Blue Jays will resume at 1 p.m. Sunday and finish their nine-inning game. They will then play a seven-inning game, shortened from the regularly scheduled nine innings.

Toronto is playing in Buffalo at the home of their Triple-A affiliate after the Canadian government banned the team for hosting games at the retractable-roof Rogers Centre because of coronavirus concerns.

