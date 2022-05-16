Expand / Collapse search

Sunshine State showdown: Round 2 schedule for Lightning vs. Panthers released

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 19: Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) gets set for a shot from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) in the second period of the NHL game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning on October 19,

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Lightning's road to a three-peat runs through the Florida Panthers, and the NHL has released the second-round schedule.

The series will begin Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers have home-ice advantage. 

The full schedule is below: 

  • Game 1: Lightning @ Panthers - 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17
  • Game 2: Lightning @ Panthers - 7 p.m., Thursday, May 19
  • Game 3: Panthers @ Lightning - 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 22
  • Game 4: Panthers @ Lightning - 7 p.m., Monday, May 23
  • Game 5: Lightning @ Panthers - TBD, Wednesday, May 25 (if needed)
  • Game 6: Panthers @ Lightning - TBD, Friday, May 27 (if needed)
  • Game 7: Lighting @ Panthers - TBD, Sunday, May 29 (if needed)

The Panthers went 3-2 against the Lightning during the regular season. In their last regular-season matchup on April 24, the Lightning won 8-4. Nicholas Paul led the Lightning with two goals.

Florida has a 16-2-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 58-18-6 record overall. The Panthers are sixth in league play serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay is 13-8-3 against the Atlantic Division and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning has a +57 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 228 conceded.