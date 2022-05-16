Sunshine State showdown: Round 2 schedule for Lightning vs. Panthers released

article

The Tampa Bay Lightning's road to a three-peat runs through the Florida Panthers, and the NHL has released the second-round schedule.

The series will begin Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers have home-ice advantage.

The full schedule is below:

Game 1: Lightning @ Panthers - 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17

Game 2: Lightning @ Panthers - 7 p.m., Thursday, May 19

Game 3: Panthers @ Lightning - 1:30 p.m., Sunday, May 22

Game 4: Panthers @ Lightning - 7 p.m., Monday, May 23

Game 5: Lightning @ Panthers - TBD, Wednesday, May 25 (if needed)

Game 6: Panthers @ Lightning - TBD, Friday, May 27 (if needed)

Game 7: Lighting @ Panthers - TBD, Sunday, May 29 (if needed)

The Panthers went 3-2 against the Lightning during the regular season. In their last regular-season matchup on April 24, the Lightning won 8-4. Nicholas Paul led the Lightning with two goals.

Florida has a 16-2-2 record in Atlantic Division games and a 58-18-6 record overall. The Panthers are sixth in league play serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay is 13-8-3 against the Atlantic Division and 51-23-8 overall. The Lightning has a +57 scoring differential, with 285 total goals scored and 228 conceded.