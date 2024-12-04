Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving is NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running back Bucky Irving quickly became a rising star. He was a player passed over by every NFL team, the fifth running back drafted who was not selected until the fourth round of this year's draft, but the Bucs knew quickly they had a steal – a player that was going to be special.

"He’s exactly what I expected him to be," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "He was a great player coming out; we thought he could be a great player."

It didn't take Irving long to figure out he would succeed at the NFL level.

LATEST WIN: McLaughlin’s field goal in OT helps Bucs beat Panthers 26-23, move into 1st-place tie in NFC South

"There’s always doubt when you first get to a new thing in life," Irving said. "I’d pretty much say I just put my head down each and every day and grind and go to work – never get comfortable or satisfied…Being able to trust the process whenever my number is called, going out there and doing what’s best for the team."

Coming off a career high with 152 yards against the Carolina Panthers, Irving leads all rookies in rushing and ranks fourth overall in yards per carry. He's just behind the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley and the Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry.

Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stiff arms Xavier Woods #25 of the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Irving's teammates saw his talent when he first hit the field back in training camp.

"How many times can we get the ball in his hands and how quickly? That’s pretty much what I’ve learned [is] he’s a playmaker," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "He makes a lot of people miss, breaks tackles, he’s able to do it all, catches the ball naturally, screens, stuff like that, we can use him as a receiver but then obviously as a running back, he’s able to cut and make people miss in the hole. He’s a great player for us."

READ: Baker Mayfield sues own father, claiming he stole $12 million from him

It's not just talent that has led to Irving's early success. It's also hard work. Only two other Buccaneers get to work earlier than Irving – Bowles and special assistant 86-year old Tom Moore.

"That’s something I’ve always [done] in college," Irving said. "Growing up, I used to have to get up for school early to go to school, so it was already instilled in me. When I got to college, I used to just do it every day and also [to] get my body going. I used to always think [that] God has got the ‘up’ on me, so I pretty much want to get up early and get my day started."

He's early to work, and he's quickly made an impact in the Bucs' lineup.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: