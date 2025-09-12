USF quarterback Byrum Brown receives Heisman-hype from former winner

The Brief Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III says USF quarterback Byrum Brown is his front-runner for the Heisman in 2025. Brown has led the Bulls to a 2-0 record with upsets over No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida. USF head coach Alex Golesh says Brown is one of the best players he has ever coached.



Through two games in 2025 and with wins against two ranked opponents, the USF football team is feeling pretty good.

"I’m proud of where we are," USF head coach Alex Golesh said.

Now, the entire country is taking notice...

"A lot more people are in here today," Golesh said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "More cameras back there."

Being the only program in the land with two ranked wins this season will do that, but Golesh says it might have to do with something else.

"There’s a sense of urgency that gets raised in the entire program when your quarterback is doing what he is doing," Golesh said.

Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown is starting to turn some heads with his play.

"This team is truly a brotherhood," Brown said.

Robert Griffin III, a Heisman winner turned sports analyst, released his top Heisman candidates on his X account. The name at the top of the list — Byrum Brown.

"He’s got my vote," USF grad student offensive lineman Cole Best said.

His Bulls teammates certainly believe he should win the honor. Through two games, he's thrown for 473 yards and two touchdowns. He's also rushed for 109 yards and two scores. However, his teammates say there is more to his game than just the numbers.

"Obviously, his play speaks for itself," Best said. "He’s a phenomenal player in every facet of the game, but he’s a true leader. I believe he makes guys around him better.

However, Brown knows he has so much to work on.

"We gotta be better for sure," Brown said.

At this time, that's all Golesh wants to see — steady improvement, not Heisman hypotheticals.

"I think this is a conversation for later," Golesh said. "Is he playing really well? Yes. Is he one of the best college football players I have been around? Yes. Is he mentally and physically tough? Yes. He’s operating at a really good clip."

And in order to keep operating at this level, it's going to be business as usual for Brown moving forward.

"We are just going to do what we do on a day-to-day basis," Brown said. "Execute. That’s really it. We expect to win every time we are between those white lines, no matter the opponent."

Brown and the Bulls will be on the road on Saturday to battle No. 5 Miami. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. on the CW.