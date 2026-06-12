USRowing Youth National Championships draws thousands to Sarasota County

The Brief The USRowing Youth National Championships are taking place at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota County, bringing together the fastest youth rowers from across the nation. The premier event marks the final regatta of the season and is drawing thousands of young athletes alongside thousands of spectators. Competitors will continue racing through the weekend, culminating in an award ceremony following the final events this Sunday.



A massive crowd of athletes and spectators has converged on Sarasota County as Nathan Benderson Park hosts the top youth rowing talent in the country for the final regatta of the season.

Rowing National Championships

What we know:

The USRowing Youth National Championships are underway at Nathan Benderson Park, bringing an estimated 11,000 visitors to the area.

The event features 4,000 youth athletes who earned their spots by proving to be the fastest rowers in the nation.

Competitors travel from all across the United States to participate in what organizers call one of the premier rowing venues in the entire world.

Youth athletes compete for honors

What they're saying:

The competition represents the final regatta of the rowing season.

Eighteen-year-old Willow Schulde from Litchfield, Connecticut, is showcasing her skills on the water as a single sculler.

"It’s definitely a challenge being out there on your own, but I love rowing in a single, and it’s one of my favorite things to do," Schulde said.

Spectators line the water with cowbells and loud cheers to support the teams.

"It’s amazing to see everybody racing out here with some of the best youth rowing you’ll ever see, and the races are very exciting, especially as we get into the weekend with the finals," Schulde said.

Nathan Benderson Park experience

Big picture view:

Championship officials said Nathan Benderson Park ensures a great experience for the crowd.

"Nathan Benderson Park is not only one of the best rowing venues in the country, but one of the best rowing venues in the entire world," said Sarah McAuliffe, chief program officer for U.S. Rowing. "When athletes come here, the infrastructure is set up so they can have a great experience every step of the way."

The championship journey

What's next:

Races are scheduled to continue through the weekend in Sarasota County.

The final rowers will compete for top honors before the event concludes with an official award ceremony on Sunday after the races finish.

"This event is the last regatta that they’ll encounter within their season," McAuliffe said. "This is the top championship, but then some of these athletes will join our PDC camps or SDC camps and then our national teams someday. You’re looking at people who could be knocking on the door of the Brisbane Olympics in 2032, we are excited to be part of their journey," McAuliffe said.

To find out more or to purchase tickets for the weekend event, click here.