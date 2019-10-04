WWE heavy-hitters train in Orlando for Friday Night SmackDown

Entertainment powerhouses WWE and FOX have joined forces to bring Friday Night SmackDown to FOX 13. This is the first time SmackDown has been on network TV in a decade.

FOX 13 was recently granted a rare sneak-peek behind the curtains at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The state-of-the-art facility is where many WWE superstars get their start and it's where FOX 13’s Josh Cascio interviewed WWE legend Triple H.

“For 20, years SmackDown has been on the air, been one of the hottest shows on television, for 20 straight years and has had epic events, but I think we're just nicking the surface,” said WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H.

“There are going to be so many more eyes on us now. We're excited for the opportunity. You’re going to see some hard-hitting action and awesome action,” said former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, the IIconics.

“It is such a cool relationship being a part of FOX, a huge channel,” said WWE Superstar Drew Mcintyre.

Speaking of powerhouses, The Rock will make his first appearance in several years on the first SmackDown on FOX, Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m., in what is expected to be a major production.

“We're going to put out a grade-A product and it’s going to get bigger from then on,” said Mcintyre.