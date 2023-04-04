Trump arraigned: Former president pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts
Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after a grand jury investigated hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Political analysts say Trump’s indictment will likely impact 2024 election
Former President Donald Trump appeared in a New York courtroom Tuesday following a grand jury’s indictment over hush money paid during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Former President Trump returns, speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Florida following arraignment in New York
Following his arraignment in a New York courthouse, former President Donald Trump returned to his Palm Beach, Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday evening.
Donald Trump spared mug shot, handcuffs after turning himself in on felony charges
The former president was informed he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty.
Donald Trump turns himself in: The day in photos
Trump described the experience as “SURREAL" as he traveled from Trump Tower to a lower Manhattan courtroom for the arraignment hearing.