9-year-old girl killed in US 301 crash near Selmon Expressway: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A 9-year-old Riverview girl is dead after a crash on U.S. 301 near the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway interchange Saturday night. Troopers say at around 11:00 p.m., the SUV turned left in front of the oncoming sedan at the Selmon Expressway interchange, and the two vehicles collided. The 9-year-old girl, a passenger in the SUV, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she passed away, FHP said.



A 9-year-old Riverview girl is dead after a crash on U.S. 301 near the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway interchange Saturday night.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling southbound on U.S. 301. At the same time, a 27-year-old Tampa man was traveling northbound in his sedan.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with DUI after crash that killed teen: HCSO

Troopers say at around 11:00 p.m., the SUV turned left in front of the oncoming sedan at the Selmon Expressway interchange, and the two vehicles collided.

The 9-year-old girl, a passenger in the SUV, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where she passed away, FHP said.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

The driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash.