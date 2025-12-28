Man dead in crash at St. Pete intersection, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Police say a 31-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed in his vehicle when he was killed in a crash Saturday night at an intersection in St. Petersburg.

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, an SUV was traveling northbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Street North, crossing North Frontage Road at a green light.

Izell Shelby, 31, was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on North Frontage Road.

At 9:30 p.m., Shelby did not stop at a red light at the Martin Luther King Jr Street North intersection and crashed into the SUV.

Shelby was taken to St. Pete’s Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver and her three passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and lack of seat belt use appear to be factors in the crash, SPPD said.

Investigators say Shelby had an active warrant and a suspended Florida driver's license.