Band-Aid adds line of bandage colors to represent different skin tones
In response to the ongoing protests that have erupted in response to systemic racism in America, Band-Aid has announced additions to its product line by offering colors that match different skin tone in order to “embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
Yelp to launch search tool attribute for Black-owned businesses
The online review site will be launching a new free searchable attribute to give businesses a way to identify themselves as Black-owned.