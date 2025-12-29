Florida’s ‘Silver Tsunami’ could create wave of change across state’s job market

The Brief Florida is seeing an influx of wealthier, older residents while some working-class families are leaving due to high costs. The state’s growing senior population—dubbed the "Silver Tsunami"—could affect healthcare, schools, and workforce availability. Lawmakers and planners may need to adjust priorities as Florida heads into 2026.



What we know:

Florida has experienced a notable population shift in recent years, with older, higher-income residents moving into the state while some working-class families leave. Residents cite rising costs of insurance, utilities, and property taxes as reasons for relocation.

Ruth Allen, who moved from Michigan to Polk County, said she initially loved the beaches and Disney but eventually left Florida for Tennessee to save money.

"I do not understand how senior citizens who would retire down there can make it on their pensions and their social security," Allen explained.

Similarly, Melissa Lambert, who moved from South Carolina, noted: "My husband was like we’ve just got to get out of here because in a couple of years we won’t be able to afford anything around here."

This pattern has contributed to Florida’s increasingly older demographic. Currently, about 20% of residents are senior citizens, and projections indicate that could rise to 25% within the next four years.

The backstory:

The migration trend accelerated during the pandemic, when relatively older and wealthier people moved to Florida. Many of these newcomers could afford higher costs, while younger and working-class families encountered "sticker shock" and moved out.

Regional planning councils have used the term ‘Silver Tsunami’ to describe this demographic shift and its implications for state services and infrastructure.

Why you should care:

The aging population could increase demand for assisted living, elder care, and healthcare services, while simultaneously shrinking the available workforce for schools, hospitals, and businesses. This demographic shift may affect wages, service availability, and economic growth across the state.

Local perspective:

Florida’s population boom has brought prosperity, but it comes with trade-offs. Schools may struggle to find teachers, and companies may face difficulty filling specialized positions.

State lawmakers will likely confront these issues as they return to work in 2026.