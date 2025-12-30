2 women killed, 2 kids hospitalized in near head-on Dade City crash: FHP
DADE CITY, Fla. - A vehicle crash in Dade City claimed the lives of two women and sent two children to the hospital on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers stated that a 76-year-old Zephyrhills woman was traveling eastbound on Blanton Road in a Chrysler Pacifica around 10:40 p.m. as a 37-year-old Dade City man was traveling westbound in a Dodge Ram 2500, towing a utility trailer.
Just north of Platt Road, troopers say the woman in the Pacifica crossed into the westbound lane and collided nearly head-on into the Dodge Ram.
A 60-year-old woman from Newcomerstown, Ohio, who was a passenger in the Pacifica, died at the scene.
The driver of the Pacifica was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
According to FHP, the driver of the Dodge Ram and his passenger, a 41-year-old Dade City woman, were not injured in the crash.
However, troopers say a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl who were passengers in the Dodge Ram were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Troopers said it is unclear why the driver of the Pacifica crossed into the westbound lanes.
The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.