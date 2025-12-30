Expand / Collapse search
Rip Current Statement
until WED 1:00 AM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County
4
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Highlands County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Pasco County, DeSoto County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Sumter County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Hernando County, Polk County
Freeze Warning
from WED 1:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Citrus County, Sumter County
Small Craft Advisory
until WED 7:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters

2 women killed, 2 kids hospitalized in near head-on Dade City crash: FHP

By
Published  December 30, 2025 1:00pm EST
Pasco County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Two women were killed in a crash in Dade City on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Troopers say the near head-on crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Blanton Road, just north of Platt Road.
    • Two children who were passengers in another vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to FHP.

DADE CITY, Fla. - A vehicle crash in Dade City claimed the lives of two women and sent two children to the hospital on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers stated that a 76-year-old Zephyrhills woman was traveling eastbound on Blanton Road in a Chrysler Pacifica around 10:40 p.m. as a 37-year-old Dade City man was traveling westbound in a Dodge Ram 2500, towing a utility trailer.

Just north of Platt Road, troopers say the woman in the Pacifica crossed into the westbound lane and collided nearly head-on into the Dodge Ram.

A 60-year-old woman from Newcomerstown, Ohio, who was a passenger in the Pacifica, died at the scene.

READ: DNA leads to arrest 21 years after armed masked man sexually assaulted Florida woman in her home: CCSO

The driver of the Pacifica was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

According to FHP, the driver of the Dodge Ram and his passenger, a 41-year-old Dade City woman, were not injured in the crash.

However, troopers say a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl who were passengers in the Dodge Ram were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Troopers said it is unclear why the driver of the Pacifica crossed into the westbound lanes. 

The Source: This article was written with information found in a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Pasco County