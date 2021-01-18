Inauguration Day 2021: Biden enters White House for 1st time as president
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been sworn in at the U.S. Capitol for their historic inauguration Wednesday, flanked by a cadre of former presidents, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Vice President Kamala Harris bids farewell to predecessor Mike Pence in ‘honorary departure’
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff gave the official sendoff to former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, on the Capitol steps following the swear-in ceremony.
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor at inauguration
It will be a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.
Kamala Harris resigns Senate seat ahead of Inauguration Day
Kamala Harris, who was just the second Black woman senator representing California, confirmed the news on Monday.
Kamala Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House
Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. But that’s only where her boundary-breaking role begins.