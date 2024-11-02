Hillary Clinton stumps for Harris in Tampa

With less than 72 hours until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are in key swing states, while big-name advocates for both candidates are in the Sunshine State making their case to undecided voters.

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stopped in Tampa Saturday to rally support for Harris.

"She is a fierce advocate for reproductive freedom, common sense gun reform, investing in our teachers in schools, protecting our environment, and protecting voting rights," Clinton said.

On Saturday, the Harris campaign called on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to energize voters in hopes of turning Florida blue, which hasn't happened since 2012.

Outside the Straz Center, Trump supporters made their voices heard.

"You need somebody who understands the economy, who negotiates. We need our master negotiator back in the fight for this country in regards to trade with other countries, as well as bringing back energy jobs," Trump supporter Jeff Dow said.

While Clinton rallied for Harris, Trump spoke to supporters in North Carolina, a key swing state.

"I have come today with a message of hope for all Americans. With your vote on Tuesday, I will end inflation. I will stop the invasion of massive numbers of criminals that have come into our country, and I will bring back the American dream," Trump said.

His stop in North Carolina comes after comments he made about how former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney should have rifles "shooting at her" to see how she feels about sending troops to fight.

Harris had this response to his Cheney remarks:

"He has increased his violent rhetoric, Donald Trump has, about political opponents. And, in great detail, suggested rifles should be trained on former representative Liz Cheney. This must be disqualifying," Harris said.

