Here’s how long chilly temperatures could last in the Tampa Bay area

The Tampa Bay area is continuing to feel dropping temperatures, and a few more cooler days are on the horizon for our region.

FOX 13's Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said there will be areas that see frost as temperatures dip overnight into Tuesday morning, especially in our northern counties like Pasco and Hernando counties.

A freeze warning is even in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of Marion County and parts of Citrus County.

Lows in the Tampa Bay area Monday evening range in the 40s and 50s with a few areas expecting to drop into the 30s, including Brandon, Lakeland, Wesley Chapel and Brooksville.

High pressure northwest of Florida will continue to guarantee chilly temperatures over the next couple of days, according to Dellegatto.

The Tampa Bay area will also continue to see dry air through the weekend with no rain in sight. Another front could come on Friday of this week, but Dellegatto said we'll eventually start to warm up with temperatures expected in the 80s by this time next week.

