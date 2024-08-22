LIVE RADAR: Morning showers, storms rolling through Tampa Bay area

The Tampa Bay area is seeing heavy rain and storms Thursday morning, stretching into the afternoon, leading to some flood potential in areas.

As a stationary front to our north pushes tropical moisture onshore, winds are pushing more rain into the Tampa Bay area earlier in the day.

Flood advisories were issued for Pinellas and Sarasota counties due to lasting heavy rain in those areas.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said 4 to 6 inches of rain have fallen in some spots of Pinellas County.

"Anybody west of I-75, it's going to be a rough morning; there's a lot of very heavy rain around, and it's all coming down very quick, and it's got nowhere to go, and that's going to lead to at least some minor flooding on these roads, so be careful," Osterberg said.

Osterberg said these storms won't last all day.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

He expects them to push inland towards the east coast in the afternoon.

The Clearwater Police Department shared a picture of some localized flooding in the area due to the storms.