Manatee County Tropical Depression 9 updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Manatee County as Tropical Depression 9 forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida.

MANATEE COUNTY SANDBAGS:

Holmes Beach

Sandbags are available at the 62nd Street pickleball court area. Holmes Beach police will be monitoring the storm and have begun preparing the city for the possibility of a storm.

MANATEE COUNTY EVACUATIONS:

No evacuations ordered.

MANATEE COUNTY CLOSINGS:

No closings have been reported yet.

MANATEE COUNTY SHELTERS:

No shelters have been opened.

MANATEE COUNTY SCHOOLS:

No school cancelations have been reported.

MANATEE COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:

You can get information directly from the Manatee County EOC.

LATEST STORM UPDATES:

Get updates on Tropical Depression 9's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com

Closures and emergency information by county:

LINKS: