Manatee County Tropical Depression 9 updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Manatee County as Tropical Depression 9 forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY SANDBAGS:
Holmes Beach
Sandbags are available at the 62nd Street pickleball court area. Holmes Beach police will be monitoring the storm and have begun preparing the city for the possibility of a storm.
MANATEE COUNTY EVACUATIONS:
No evacuations ordered.
MANATEE COUNTY CLOSINGS:
No closings have been reported yet.
MANATEE COUNTY SHELTERS:
No shelters have been opened.
MANATEE COUNTY SCHOOLS:
No school cancelations have been reported.
MANATEE COUNTY MORE INFORMATION:
You can get information directly from the Manatee County EOC.
