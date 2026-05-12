Belgian Bistro Classics: Mussels & Perfect Fries

Impress your guests with this classic bistro staple that looks high-end but comes together in minutes. Chef Jon Robben, Culinary Director of Trophy Fish, demonstrates how to steam fresh mussels in a fragrant base of shallots, garlic, and dry white wine, finished with a velvety touch of heavy cream and fresh herbs.

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Belgian Mussels in White Wine Cream Sauce

Ingredients

1 stick unsalted butter

1 cup chopped shallots

8 cloves garlic

2 cup dry white wine

4 lb fresh mussels

1 lemon (zested and juiced)

½ cup heavy cream

1 bunch flat leaf parsley

1 bunch chives

Directions

Remove beards from mussels by pulling towards hinge and rinse shells in cool water. Melt butter in large pot over medium-high heat. Add chopped shallots and shaved garlic to pot and sauté until fragrant. Pour in dry white wine and let liquid reduce to half its volume. Add mussels to pot, cover with lid, and steam until shells open, about 4–6 minutes. Remove mussels from pot and set aside, leaving cooking liquid in pot. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and heavy cream to liquid. Simmer sauce until it thickens and reduces, about 4–8 minutes. Return mussels to pot and toss to coat in cream sauce. Garnish with finely shredded parsley and sliced chives before serving.

The Secret "Triple-Cooked" Belgian Fries

Achieve restaurant-quality results at home with this foolproof method for the perfect fry. By simmering potatoes in vinegar water, performing an initial "blanch" fry, and finishing with a high-heat crisp, you ensure a fluffy interior and a golden, crunchy exterior every single time.

Ingredients

2 lb russet potatoes

2 tbsp white distilled vinegar

1 pinch salt

canola oil (for frying)

extra salt (for seasoning)

Directions

Peel potatoes and cut into ¼ inch spears. Place spears in pot of water and add white distilled vinegar and salt. Bring to simmer and cook until potatoes are tender but not falling apart, approximately 10 minutes. Strain potatoes and let cool for 30 minutes (or freeze overnight for even crispier results). Heat canola oil in deep pan or fryer to 400° F. Fry potatoes in batches for 1 minute to set skin, then remove and drain on drying rack. Increase heat until oil is scorching hot. Perform second fry for 3–4 minutes until spears reach deep golden brown. Remove from oil and immediately toss with salt while hot.

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