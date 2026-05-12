Belgian Bistro Classics: Mussels & Perfect Fries
Impress your guests with this classic bistro staple that looks high-end but comes together in minutes. Chef Jon Robben, Culinary Director of Trophy Fish, demonstrates how to steam fresh mussels in a fragrant base of shallots, garlic, and dry white wine, finished with a velvety touch of heavy cream and fresh herbs.
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Belgian Mussels in White Wine Cream Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1 cup chopped shallots
- 8 cloves garlic
- 2 cup dry white wine
- 4 lb fresh mussels
- 1 lemon (zested and juiced)
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 bunch flat leaf parsley
- 1 bunch chives
Directions
- Remove beards from mussels by pulling towards hinge and rinse shells in cool water.
- Melt butter in large pot over medium-high heat.
- Add chopped shallots and shaved garlic to pot and sauté until fragrant.
- Pour in dry white wine and let liquid reduce to half its volume.
- Add mussels to pot, cover with lid, and steam until shells open, about 4–6 minutes.
- Remove mussels from pot and set aside, leaving cooking liquid in pot.
- Add lemon zest, lemon juice, and heavy cream to liquid.
- Simmer sauce until it thickens and reduces, about 4–8 minutes.
- Return mussels to pot and toss to coat in cream sauce.
- Garnish with finely shredded parsley and sliced chives before serving.
The Secret "Triple-Cooked" Belgian Fries
Achieve restaurant-quality results at home with this foolproof method for the perfect fry. By simmering potatoes in vinegar water, performing an initial "blanch" fry, and finishing with a high-heat crisp, you ensure a fluffy interior and a golden, crunchy exterior every single time.
Ingredients
- 2 lb russet potatoes
- 2 tbsp white distilled vinegar
- 1 pinch salt
- canola oil (for frying)
- extra salt (for seasoning)
Directions
- Peel potatoes and cut into ¼ inch spears.
- Place spears in pot of water and add white distilled vinegar and salt.
- Bring to simmer and cook until potatoes are tender but not falling apart, approximately 10 minutes.
- Strain potatoes and let cool for 30 minutes (or freeze overnight for even crispier results).
- Heat canola oil in deep pan or fryer to 400° F.
- Fry potatoes in batches for 1 minute to set skin, then remove and drain on drying rack.
- Increase heat until oil is scorching hot.
- Perform second fry for 3–4 minutes until spears reach deep golden brown.
- Remove from oil and immediately toss with salt while hot.
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