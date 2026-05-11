Tampa police brace for more 'teen takeovers' after downtown violence, arrests near Curtis Hixon Park

The Brief Tampa police say they are preparing for another possible "teen takeover" event in downtown Tampa after violence and arrests near Curtis Hixon Park last Friday. Investigators say 22 people were arrested, including a 12-year-old, after fights broke out and spilled into the streets, blocking traffic. Police say officers confiscated guns and drugs during the incident and are warning parents to monitor their children’s activity online and during summer break.



Tampa police are warning anyone planning another "teen takeover" event in downtown Tampa this week not to follow through after last Friday’s gathering near Curtis Hixon Park turned violent and led to dozens of arrests.

The backstory:

Tampa Police Department body camera video captured chaos near Curtis Hixon Park Friday night as investigators say a large gathering known as a "teen takeover" escalated into violence.

Police say multiple fights broke out, with some spilling into nearby streets and disrupting traffic in downtown Tampa.

"That’s dangerous for the community, it’s dangerous [for] our officers," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

Authorities say 22 people were arrested during the incident, including a 12-year-old. Investigators say despite the name "teen takeover," some of those involved were as old as 21.

Officers also confiscated two guns and drugs during the arrests.

"We won’t tolerate that, and we have to hold people accountable, no matter their age, no matter where they’re from," Bercaw said.

Police say they are now preparing for another possible takeover event after becoming aware of a flyer circulating on social media promoting another gathering this week.

"We will be out there. We will be prepared. And if we have to hold people accountable, we will. And if that means we have to arrest 22 more, so be it," Bercaw said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the gatherings are part of a growing national social media trend that has caused problems in cities across the country.

In Orlando last month, authorities say about 1,000 people gathered at ICON Park during a similar event that led to violence, arrests and injuries to two Orange County deputies.

"Anytime you have 1,000 juveniles, and many of them are starting fights, [it] is just sometimes hard to corral," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said following that incident in April.

Officials say similar takeovers have also happened in cities including Atlanta, Detroit and Milwaukee, with some communities implementing curfews in response.

What they're saying:

Bercaw is urging parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s activities, especially with summer break approaching.

"We need parents. We need a community to support us. There’s only 1,000 officers, there’s 400,000 residents, and the parents need to be aware of what their children are doing, what they’re doing online," Bercaw said.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Police say there are safer alternatives available for young people through city programs and the Police Athletic League, where some supervised activities are often offered until late in the evening.

What's next:

Tampa police say officers will maintain a strong presence downtown and are prepared to make additional arrests if another takeover event occurs.

Authorities are continuing to monitor social media posts tied to the planned gathering and are encouraging families to talk with their children about staying safe and avoiding illegal activity.