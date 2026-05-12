Bradenton mother was drinking beer, on cellphone when 4-year-old daughter drowned at party: Documents

The Brief A 32-year-old woman faces a child neglect charge after her 4-year-old daughter drowned in a Bradenton pool during an after-hours birthday party. Surveillance footage shows the girl was underwater for several minutes while the mother was looking at her cellphone and walking around the pool deck. The mother, Rosette Pierrecius, told police she drank six beers and recorded a breath sample of .124%, which is over the legal limit.



Court documents are shedding more light on what was going on during an after-hours pool party at a Bradenton apartment complex when a child slipped into the water and drowned.

Bradenton pool party investigation

What we know:

Rosette Pierrecius, 32, is charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm after her daughter drowned during a party at the Kendall Ridge Apartment complex in Bradenton.

Bradenton police said surveillance video shows a 4-year-old girl getting into a pool without her mother's knowledge.

Three minutes later, the child went underwater and remained submerged for an extended period.

Investigators noted Pierrecius was looking at her cellphone and walking around the pool deck rather than supervising her daughter.

Officers arrived at the scene at 9:13 p.m. last Saturday, just three minutes after receiving the call.

Police said no one was performing CPR when they arrived, and despite officers rendering first aid, the child died.

Pierrecius reportedly told police she drank six beers and provided a breath sample of .124%.

Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department

Surveillance video evidence

What we don't know:

While police have reviewed the footage, they have not released the video to the public. It is also unclear how many other adults were at the pool during the after-hours party or if any other charges will be filed against party organizers.

Mother's Day arrest

Dig deeper:

The arrest happened just hours before Mother’s Day. Meredith Censullo with the Bradenton Police Department said the mother did not live at the apartment complex but was attending a neighborhood party.

Censullo noted that while charging a mother who lost a child is a tough choice, it was clear she was not looking after her child.

Court date scheduled

What's next:

Pierrecius is currently in jail while the State Attorney’s Office determines the formal charges.

She is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on June 26.