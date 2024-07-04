Burger Recipes: Smash Burger, Banh Mi Burger, Surf and Turf Lobster Burger... plus Chef Jeff's Pub Burger

We’re sharing a selection of the best burger recipes from the Dinner DeeAs archive in honor of Independence Day - the country’s biggest barbecue holiday! And if a cookout isn’t on the cards for you, all these can be made in the kitchen, so they’re mosquito-free meals good whatever the weather.

First up, a smash hit from Chef James Renew - he runs restaurant Estuary in New Port Richey, and top Gastropub The Little Lamb in Clearwater. He joined us to share how he makes the perfect Smash Burger. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, international inspiration from Jordan Torrey - he made it to the final 4 of Next Level Chef here on Fox-13, and made us the Banh Mi burger that landed him a place on Team Gordon Ramsay. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

And if you haven't seen it, here's Gordon Ramsay's reaction to Jordan's infamous TikTok video:

Chef Melissa 'Melly' Gardner from Coasis Restaurant & Bar in Tampa dared to dream and came up with a clever crustacean culinary creation: a Surf and Turf Lobster burger. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of her recipe.

Our 4th burger for the 4th is from Chef Jeff himself! Click below to see how he wowed anchor Chris Cato with his Pub Burger and click here to grab a printer-friendly copy of the recipe.

If you make any our best burgers, we want to know! Take a photo and email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Have a safe and happy Independence Day, and watch weekdays at 1 pm on Fox13 for more Dinner DeeAs.