Quick & Easy Curry Chicken Noodles
Bring high-end takeout flavors straight to your home kitchen without spending hours over a hot stove! Chef Joe Hixson from Ybor City's Retro House shares the secrets behind their popular Curry Chicken Pan Fried Noodles featuring aromatic marinated chicken, a rich sweet coconut curry sauce, and golden crispy egg noodles. This restaurant-quality Asian fusion meal comes together in minutes using effortless blender hacks and everyday grocery staples.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Sweet Curry Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp cooking oil
- 7 tbsp sliced yellow onion
- 1 ¾ tsp garlic purée
- 5 tbsp sugar
- 4 ½ tbsp yellow curry paste
- 6 ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 3 tbsp mushroom oyster sauce
- 4 ½ tbsp soy sauce
- 10 tbsp sweet chili sauce
- 10 tbsp coconut milk
- 10 tbsp water
Directions
- Heat cooking oil in pan over low heat, add sliced yellow onion, and sweat until lightly caramelized (about 2–3 min).
- Add garlic purée and cook until golden brown and fragrant (about 30–45 sec).
- Stir in sugar and cook until fully liquefied into onion and garlic mixture (about 1 min), stirring consistently to avoid burning.
- Add yellow curry paste and turmeric powder; cook for 3 min to bloom spices.
- Add mushroom oyster sauce, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, coconut milk, and water; stir well to combine.
- Bring to simmer and cook on medium-low heat for 10–15 min, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld.
- Allow sauce to cool, then transfer to blender and blend until completely smooth (about 1 min).
Retro Marinated Chicken
Ingredients
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- ¼ tsp white pepper
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 4 tsp fresh minced ginger
- ½ tsp turmeric
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp palm sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp white vinegar
- 5 tbsp coconut milk
- 5 tsp water
- 5 tsp Shaoxing wine
- ¼ tsp lemongrass paste
- 16 oz julienned chicken
Directions
- Place ground coriander, white pepper, ground cumin, minced ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, palm sugar, salt, white vinegar, coconut milk, water, Shaoxing wine, and lemongrass paste into blender.
- Blend on high until completely smooth (about 1–2 min).
- Place julienned chicken in bowl, pour blended marinade over top, and mix thoroughly.
- Cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 min (or overnight for best flavor).
Pan-Fried Noodles with Curry Chicken Stir-Fry
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp cooking oil
- 4 portions marinated Retro Chicken
- 4 julienned yellow onions
- 4 julienned bell peppers
- 3 cups sweet curry sauce
- 1 tbsp cooking oil
- 4 portions precooked egg noodles
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- ½ cup picked cilantro leaves
Directions
- Lift marinated Retro Chicken from marinade, allowing excess liquid to drain away while keeping light coating on meat.
- Heat cooking oil in wok or heavy skillet over high heat, add chicken, and stir-fry until nearly cooked through (about 4–5 min, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F).
- Add julienned yellow onions and bell peppers to wok; stir-fry until tender-crisp (about 1–2 min).
- Pour in sweet curry sauce, toss ingredients together, and cook until sauce is lightly reduced (about 1–2 min).
- In separate skillet, heat oil and lightly pan-fry precooked egg noodles until golden and crisp on outside while remaining tender in center (about 1–2 min per side).
- Remove wok from heat, stir in bean sprouts and picked cilantro leaves.
- Plate crispy pan-fried egg noodles as base, then ladle stir-fried curry chicken and vegetables over top before serving immediately.
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