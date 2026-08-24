Quick & Easy Curry Chicken Noodles

Bring high-end takeout flavors straight to your home kitchen without spending hours over a hot stove! Chef Joe Hixson from Ybor City's Retro House shares the secrets behind their popular Curry Chicken Pan Fried Noodles featuring aromatic marinated chicken, a rich sweet coconut curry sauce, and golden crispy egg noodles. This restaurant-quality Asian fusion meal comes together in minutes using effortless blender hacks and everyday grocery staples.

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Allow sauce to cool, then transfer to blender and blend until completely smooth (about 1 min).

Bring to simmer and cook on medium-low heat for 10–15 min, stirring occasionally, until flavors meld.

Add mushroom oyster sauce, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce, coconut milk, and water; stir well to combine.

Add yellow curry paste and turmeric powder; cook for 3 min to bloom spices.

Stir in sugar and cook until fully liquefied into onion and garlic mixture (about 1 min), stirring consistently to avoid burning.

Add garlic purée and cook until golden brown and fragrant (about 30–45 sec).

Heat cooking oil in pan over low heat, add sliced yellow onion, and sweat until lightly caramelized (about 2–3 min).

Cover and marinate in refrigerator for at least 30 min (or overnight for best flavor).

Place julienned chicken in bowl, pour blended marinade over top, and mix thoroughly.

Blend on high until completely smooth (about 1–2 min).

Place ground coriander, white pepper, ground cumin, minced ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, palm sugar, salt, white vinegar, coconut milk, water, Shaoxing wine, and lemongrass paste into blender.

Lift marinated Retro Chicken from marinade, allowing excess liquid to drain away while keeping light coating on meat.

Heat cooking oil in wok or heavy skillet over high heat, add chicken, and stir-fry until nearly cooked through (about 4–5 min, or until internal temperature reaches 165° F).

Add julienned yellow onions and bell peppers to wok; stir-fry until tender-crisp (about 1–2 min).

Pour in sweet curry sauce, toss ingredients together, and cook until sauce is lightly reduced (about 1–2 min).

In separate skillet, heat oil and lightly pan-fry precooked egg noodles until golden and crisp on outside while remaining tender in center (about 1–2 min per side).

Remove wok from heat, stir in bean sprouts and picked cilantro leaves.