Recipe: 30 Minute 3 Course Meal

Cucumber Gazpacho

Ingredients

4 English cucumbers, chopped

cilantro leaves, picked and washed

mint leaves, picked and washed

basil leaves, picked

1 clove garlic

1 shallots

1 tbsp salt and pepper

½ Jalapeno, chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup white balsamic vinegar

1 cup vanilla yogurt

Directions

Place all ingredients in a blender and season to taste.

Three Cheese Tortellini with Chicken, Bacon, Peas and White Wine Cream Sauce

Ingredients

1 box Three Cheese Tortellini

1 pack chicken tenders

1 cup bacon, chopped

1 cup frozen peas

1 cup white wine

2 cups heavy cream

garlic, chopped

shallots, chopped

blended oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Sauté bacon and diced chicken tenderloin.

Add garlic and shallots.

Deglaze with white wine.

Add cream and peas.

At the same time, bring water to boil and cook tortellini.

When cooked, add them to the sauce then serve.

Crêpes with Strawberries and Sugar

Ingredients

2 eggs

¼ cup sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

½ tsp salt

splash of blended oil

fresh strawberries, sliced

powered sugar, to taste

Directions

Mix eggs with sugar then slowly add flour and milk.

Add salt and blended oil.

Reserve in fridge until ready to cook.

Cook crêpes in a non-stick pan.

When done, add strawberries and powdered sugar.

