Recipe: 30 Minute 3 Course Meal
3 courses in just 30 minutes- it can be done- and courtesy of Jeremy Duclut, owner of 'The Wooden Rooster' in St Pete and Sarasota, plus new restaurant 'Marcel' also in downtown Sarasota and his sneaky speakeasy 'Pangea Alchemy Lab'.
Cucumber Gazpacho
Ingredients
- 4 English cucumbers, chopped
- cilantro leaves, picked and washed
- mint leaves, picked and washed
- basil leaves, picked
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 shallots
- 1 tbsp salt and pepper
- ½ Jalapeno, chopped
- ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
- ½ cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup vanilla yogurt
Directions
Place all ingredients in a blender and season to taste.
Three Cheese Tortellini with Chicken, Bacon, Peas and White Wine Cream Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 box Three Cheese Tortellini
- 1 pack chicken tenders
- 1 cup bacon, chopped
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup white wine
- 2 cups heavy cream
- garlic, chopped
- shallots, chopped
- blended oil
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
Sauté bacon and diced chicken tenderloin.
Add garlic and shallots.
Deglaze with white wine.
Add cream and peas.
At the same time, bring water to boil and cook tortellini.
When cooked, add them to the sauce then serve.
Crêpes with Strawberries and Sugar
Ingredients
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- ½ tsp salt
- splash of blended oil
- fresh strawberries, sliced
- powered sugar, to taste
Directions
Mix eggs with sugar then slowly add flour and milk.
Add salt and blended oil.
Reserve in fridge until ready to cook.
Cook crêpes in a non-stick pan.
When done, add strawberries and powdered sugar.
