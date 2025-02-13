Recipe: Chicken Thighs with Watermelon Gastrique and Fennel Salad

We're working with watermelon, using it in a sauce for salad and serving with seared chicken. This recipe was inspired by our guest, Ross Chastain. He competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and is

taking part in the Daytona 500 which airs this weekend here on Fox-13. He's an eighth generation watermelon farmer, his family runs JDI Farms in Punta Gorda, so we're making a recipe with watermelon: ‘Seared Chicken Thighs with Watermelon Gastrique and Fennel Salad.’

Seared Chicken Thighs with Watermelon Gastrique and Fennel Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup watermelon juice (blend and strain fresh watermelon)

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp honey

½ tsp chili flakes (optional, for a hint of heat)

pinch of salt

1 small fennel bulb, thinly shaved (use mandoline if possible)

½ cup watermelon, cut into small cubes

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

pinch of pepper

4 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp unsalted butter

fennel fronds (for garnish)

microgreens (for garnish)

Flaky sea salt (for garnish)

Directions

Make Gastrique: in small saucepan, combine watermelon juice, white balsamic vinegar, honey, chili flakes, and salt. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half and thickened to syrupy consistency (10–15 minutes). Remove from heat and let cool. Toss shaved fennel, watermelon cubes, and fresh mint in bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Heat olive oil and butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken thighs skin-side down in skillet. Sear 6-8 minutes until skin is golden and crispy. Flip chicken and sear 4–5 minutes on other side. Reduce heat to medium and continue cooking until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165° F (10–15 minutes longer, depending on thickness). Remove chicken from skillet and set aside, keeping warm. Spoon a pool of watermelon gastrique onto each plate. Place 1-2 chicken thighs on gastrique. Add small mound of fennel salad next to chicken. Garnish with fennel fronds, microgreens, and sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

