Recipe: The 'Geagatarian' Burger

The ‘Geagatarian’ Burger

Ingredients

¼ onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup spinach, finely chopped

¼ cup broccoli slaw, finely chopped

6 oz ground chicken (97-3% lean)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp black pepper

1 protein wrap

juice of 1 lemon

Directions

In skillet over medium-high heat, stir fry onion, garlic, spinach, and broccoli slaw until lightly browned. In a mixing bowl, combine stir-fried vegetables with ground chicken, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. Mix well to evenly distribute flavorings and vegetables throughout chicken. Form mixture into one or two chicken patties, depending on desired portion size. Heat non-stick skillet over medium heat and add a little olive oil if desired. Sauté burger patties until fully cooked, flipping once to ensure even cooking on both sides. Warm protein wrap as directed on packaging. Place cooked burger on the protein wrap, adding Avocado Spread if desired (see recipe below)

Avocado Spread

Ingredients

1/4 cup chickpeas

1 avocado

1 tablespoon nonfat cottage cheese

Directions

In bowl, crush chickpeas to desired texture. Scoop out avocado flesh and add to bowl with crushed chickpeas. Add cottage cheese to mixture. Mix all ingredients together until they reach their preferred consistency.

Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

¼ red onion

1 English cucumber

1 cup cherry tomatoes

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

lemon juice to taste (optional)

salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Directions

Cut red onion into quarter sections and separate into pieces. Slice English cucumber into thin rounds. Halve cherry tomatoes. In mixing bowl, combine red wine vinegar, olive oil, and Dijon mustard. Whisk dressing ingredients together until emulsified. Place chopped onion, sliced cucumber, and halved cherry tomatoes in salad bowl. Pour prepared dressing over salad ingredients. If desired, add a squeeze of lemon juice for extra zing, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss salad to ensure all ingredients are well coated with dressing.

