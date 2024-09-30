Recipe: Oven-Baked Meatball Salad

We're bringing you the ultimate oven-baked meatball recipe, and serving it with salad! This recipe comes from Debra Ogston, co-owner of Oggi Italian on Davis Island, Oggi's meatballs are unique, and not just because they appear on the menu in the salad section. Deb is sharing how she makes them in what Oggi describes as "a surprisingly amazing pairing", plus the recipe for her hit salad dressing.

Oven-Baked Meatballs

Ingredients

1/2 zucchini

1 egg yolk

1 pound ground pork

1 pound ground beef

1.5 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs

1.5 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

Pinch of ground pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 375° F, line baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease with oil. Grate zucchini, then use towel or paper towels to squeeze out excess moisture. In large bowl, combine egg yolk, pork, beef, panko crumbs, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly to distribute all ingredients evenly. Shape mixture into balls, 1–1 ½ inches in diameter, place on prepared baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 20–25 minutes until browned and cooked through to internal temperature of 160° F. After removing from oven, let meatballs rest for a few minutes. Serve meatballs with your choice of sauce, pasta, or in a salad using the dressing recipe below.

Debra's Oggi Dressing

Ingredients

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup white balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp oregano

¾ tsp ground sage

2–3 tbsp sugar / 1–2 tbsp honey

1 ½ tsp salt

1 ½ tbsp chopped garlic

Directions

Combine all ingredients and process with immersion blender.

