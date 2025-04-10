Treasure Island’s iconic Thunderbird Beach Resort announces total teardown after hurricanes

The Brief The Thunderbird Beach Resort announced that they are tearing it down to fully rebuild. The resort suffered significant damage during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Many longtime visitors say they are heartbroken but excited about the new version of the resort.



The Thunderbird Beach Resort has been a beloved landmark on Treasure Island for 68 years.

Its owners confirmed Thursday it will be torn down and rebuilt. They say more than 80% of the resort sustained substantial damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, leaving them no choice but to redevelop the hotel entirely.

Plans submitted to the city show they’ll keep the iconic neon sign and the name. They also plan to rebuild in the same u-shape with the pool in the middle of the courtyard, cabanas, and a bar with food and drinks.

The plans show 106 hotel rooms, the same as before, but now on the second, third and fourth floors. The first floor will house the lobby and office space. There will also be 126 parking spots.

"We are committed to rebuilding the Thunderbird Beach Resort with the same heart, soul and charm that guests have come to love—while enhancing the property to be more resilient to the challenges posed by severe weather," owners Avi and Gilad Ovaknin said in a statement.

"It made my heart feel really good to know that they were keeping the neon sign, which I know is so silly, but that's just such a staple when you drive down Gulf Boulevard and you see the Thunderbird sign. That's kind of it for us. That’s Treasure Island," said Laura Coleman, who has vacationed at the Thunderbird for decades. "So, that was neat. And I guess, I mean, things change. Change is very scary, but it sounds like it's going to be a good plan and a smart plan. So, hopefully in the future, I hope it doesn't happen, but then it will fare better."

Coleman, from Kansas City, Missouri, has been vacationing at the resort since she was a kid. She also got married there, and she and her husband even have matching Thunderbird tattoos.

"We just kind of fell in love with the Treasure Island area, and so, it just holds such a special place. We always kind of joked, you know, like, ‘We should get a tattoo of it. Like, what a fun idea.’ And so actually, when we got married and went, we're like, yeah, let's get that tattoo," said Coleman.

Coleman said she and her husband planned to bring their one-year-old son here last October, but then Helene and Milton happened.

She said they can’t wait to bring him to the new Thunderbird, despite it being bittersweet.

Coleman was just one of hundreds on social media who voiced heartbreak and excitement about what was coming. Many consider the Thunderbird their home away from home.

The plans and permits still have to be approved.

Thunderbird's entire statement:

"It has been our mission to honor the Thunderbird Beach Resort's incredible legacy while investing in its future. Our vision has always been to make the Thunderbird a premier travel destination—a place where new memories are made while honoring the generations of families who have called it their home away from home.

The Thunderbird has been a beloved Treasure Island landmark for 68 years, and we are deeply aware of the role it plays in the lives of so many. Sadly, the back-to-back hurricanes that struck our coast last year caused catastrophic damage to the property. Although we have chosen not to publicly share images of the devastation, we can share that over 80% of the resort sustained substantial damage. After extensive evaluations and much deliberation, we were left with no choice but to move forward with a full redevelopment of the hotel.

Like many of you, we are heartbroken by the loss. But we are also incredibly optimistic and energized by what’s to come.

We are committed to rebuilding the Thunderbird Beach Resort with the same heart, soul, and charm that guests have come to love—while enhancing the property to be more resilient to the challenges posed by severe weather. The resort’s iconic name and neon signage will remain, and our redesigned beachfront resort will continue to offer direct beach access and the welcoming atmosphere that has defined the Thunderbird for decades.

Our new plans reflect a thoughtful balance of preservation and progress. While the structure and layout will evolve, the spirit of the Thunderbird will live on. We look forward to sharing updates throughout this journey and can’t wait to welcome you back once the new Thunderbird Beach Resort is ready."

