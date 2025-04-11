Mother dies 2 months after Sarasota hit-and-run that killed her 2 kids

The Brief Taeler Bennett has died from critical injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in February, family and friends confirmed on Friday. Her two sons, 2-year-old Rio and 5-month-old Kiylan, were killed in the crash. Police later arrested June Fenton, 72, who could now face upgraded charges.



The Sarasota mother critically injured in a hit-and-run that killed her two young children in February has died, family and friends confirmed to FOX 13 on Friday.

The crash

The backstory:

The hit-and-run happened on the night of February 10, 2025, along North Washington Blvd. near 7th St., according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Investigators said a Lexus vehicle hit Taeler Bennett, 29, along with her two sons, 2-year-old Rio and 5-month-old Kiylan.

Photo courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

Both children died in the crash while their mother was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Courtesy: Donzel Galliher.

On Friday morning, Bennett's family confirmed she died from her injuries.

Suspected driver's arrest

Police later identified the driver of the Lexus as June Fenton, 72, with SPD announcing her arrest in early March.

Pictured: June Fenton.

Fenton initially faced two counts of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a fatality and one count of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious injury.

What's next:

It will be up to the State Attorney's Office to upgrade charges against Fenton.

The Source: This story was written with information from family and friends of Taeler Bennett and previous FOX 13 News reports.

