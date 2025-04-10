Firefighter arrested for DUI after topping 100 mph in residential area: PCSO

The Brief Scott Miller, 24, is accused of exceeding 100 mph while driving under the influence early Thursday. Pinellas County deputies say Miller refused field sobriety tests and a breath sample. Miller is employed by the Gulfport Fire Department.



A Gulfport firefighter faces a DUI charge after Pinellas County deputies say he reached speeds of more than 100 mph in a residential area while off-duty.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted Scott Miller, 24, driving his Ford F-150 recklessly near Pasadena Ave. and Park St. shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Once Miller was stopped, deputies say they detected the smell of alcohol and bloodshot, glassy eyes.

Miller refused field sobriety tests and a breath sample, according to deputies who then arrested him.

Mugshot of Scott Miller. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

What we don't know:

Miller's status with the Gulfport Fire Department following his arrest has not been clarified as of Thursday morning.

