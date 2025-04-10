Firefighter arrested for DUI after topping 100 mph in residential area: PCSO
GULFPORT, Fla. - A Gulfport firefighter faces a DUI charge after Pinellas County deputies say he reached speeds of more than 100 mph in a residential area while off-duty.
What we know:
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted Scott Miller, 24, driving his Ford F-150 recklessly near Pasadena Ave. and Park St. shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.
READ: HCSO deputies begin using 'cruise lights' on patrol cars to deter crime
Once Miller was stopped, deputies say they detected the smell of alcohol and bloodshot, glassy eyes.
Miller refused field sobriety tests and a breath sample, according to deputies who then arrested him.
Mugshot of Scott Miller. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.
What we don't know:
Miller's status with the Gulfport Fire Department following his arrest has not been clarified as of Thursday morning.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter